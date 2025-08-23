Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Short Interest Update

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 360,900 shares, agrowthof30.0% from the July 15th total of 277,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 58.0% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 230,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 84,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,177 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

