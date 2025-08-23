Paramount Group, Inc. $PGRE Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,730 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.14% of Paramount Group worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 23,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1,804.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 43,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 806.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 41,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Paramount Group Trading Up 2.5%

Paramount Group stock opened at $6.7850 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $177.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.98 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Paramount Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.590 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Group

(Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.