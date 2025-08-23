Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Stock Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 121.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Paycom Software worth $25,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC opened at $233.7390 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.06. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.08 and a 12-month high of $267.76.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total value of $6,152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,224,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,017,794.80. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,590 shares of company stock worth $6,761,837. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.36.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

