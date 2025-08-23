Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.0625.

PAYO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $109,538.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,706.54. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 420.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 47,800.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.97. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $260.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

