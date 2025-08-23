PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Receives $10.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.8750.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.1850 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,904,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,335,000 after acquiring an additional 319,424 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,507,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,477,000 after buying an additional 549,905 shares in the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $16,446,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,196,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 550,011 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,076,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

