PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

PrimeEnergy Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $150.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. PrimeEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $122.49 and a fifty-two week high of $243.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.50.

PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.98 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 17.98%.

Insider Activity at PrimeEnergy

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,767 shares of PrimeEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $330,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 230,757 shares in the company, valued at $43,151,559. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 62.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy by 62.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 423 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy by 571.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,373 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

About PrimeEnergy

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

