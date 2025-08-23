Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,992 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

