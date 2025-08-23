ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

ProAssurance Price Performance

PRA opened at $24.0020 on Wednesday. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.72 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ProAssurance by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 859.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

