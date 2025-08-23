Progressive FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by William Blair

Get Progressive alerts:

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $17.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.38. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.18.

PGR opened at $248.9370 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.40 and a 200-day moving average of $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $228.54 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 506,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,741,523.40. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,556 shares of company stock worth $27,306,166 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 36.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Progressive by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $3,141,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

