Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $58.2880 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 157.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pure Storage has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $619,330.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.90. The trade was a 33.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 75,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,592.25. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 446,794 shares of company stock worth $26,641,913. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Pure Storage by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 402.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 474.8% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.