Q3 Earnings Estimate for 155675 (BLD.TO) Issued By Cormark

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Cormark raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Cormark also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance

155675 has a 12 month low of C$49.61 and a 12 month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

