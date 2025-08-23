Q3 Earnings Estimate for APLT Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Applied Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Applied Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APLT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $0.5120 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.97. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.2950 and a 1 year high of $10.6237. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 904.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 10,355,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 2,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,762,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419,781 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 2,511.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,420,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,370 shares during the period. Propel Bio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 9,615,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 3,047,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,707,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,725,824 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

