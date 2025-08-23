Q3 Earnings Estimate for CBRE Group Issued By Zacks Research

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

CBRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

CBRE Group Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE CBRE opened at $164.4880 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $164.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.53 and a 200-day moving average of $135.01.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $614,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

