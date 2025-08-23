Q3 Earnings Estimate for High Tide Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for High Tide in a report issued on Monday, August 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of High Tide in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $3.57 on Thursday. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $289.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 0.52.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.The company had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in High Tide by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 493,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in High Tide by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in High Tide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in High Tide by 8,334.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 50,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in High Tide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

