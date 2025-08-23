Q3 Earnings Estimate for High Tide Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for High Tide in a research note issued on Monday, August 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of HIT opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. High Tide has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.10.

