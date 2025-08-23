Q3 Earnings Forecast for DTE Energy Issued By Zacks Research

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DTE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $139.8720 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $142.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.85 and its 200 day moving average is $134.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.73%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.