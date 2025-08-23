Q3 Earnings Forecast for LogicMark Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Get LogicMark alerts:

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for LogicMark in a report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for LogicMark’s current full-year earnings is ($54.25) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for LogicMark’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

LogicMark Price Performance

NASDAQ LGMK opened at $0.0035 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.50. LogicMark has a 1-year low of $0.0025 and a 1-year high of $7.6250.

Institutional Trading of LogicMark

About LogicMark

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogicMark stock. Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicMark, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LGMK Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,395,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. LogicMark comprises about 0.3% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LLC owned about 8.90% of LogicMark at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.