Q3 Earnings Forecast for LogicMark Issued By Zacks Small Cap

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for LogicMark in a report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for LogicMark’s current full-year earnings is ($54.25) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for LogicMark’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
NASDAQ LGMK opened at $0.0035 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.50. LogicMark has a 1-year low of $0.0025 and a 1-year high of $7.6250.
LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.
