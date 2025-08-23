Q3 Earnings Forecast for OTC:SPRBD Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (OTC:SPRBD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($15.56) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($14.29). Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.83) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($11.31) EPS.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

SPRBD stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $4.2750 and a one year high of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $4.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.43.

