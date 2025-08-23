Q3 Earnings Forecast for Valneva Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valneva in a report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valneva’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Valneva from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Valneva Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of VALN opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. Valneva has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 33.87%.The firm had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.28 million.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Valneva by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

