Q3 EPS Estimate for East West Bancorp Boosted by Analyst

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.68. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,270. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 888,314 shares in the company, valued at $91,833,901.32. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

