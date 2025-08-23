Q3 EPS Estimates for Digi Power X Increased by HC Wainwright

Get Digi Power X alerts:

Digi Power X Inc. (NASDAQ:DGXX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Digi Power X in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Digi Power X’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digi Power X from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Digi Power X Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of Digi Power X stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83. Digi Power X has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $112.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 5.69.

Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Digi Power X had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 70.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million.

About Digi Power X

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

