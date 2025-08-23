Q3 EPS Estimates for OXY Decreased by Capital One Financial

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.6%

OXY opened at $45.7340 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 56.80%.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $1,274,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,596,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 140,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,085,000 after buying an additional 491,797 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $6,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

