Q3 EPS Estimates for Pyxis Oncology Lifted by HC Wainwright

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Pyxis Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Pyxis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

PYXS stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.8332 and a 1-year high of $5.3899. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

