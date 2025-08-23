Q3 EPS Estimates for Xeris Biopharma Lowered by Analyst

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Xeris Biopharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XERS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. Xeris Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Johnson sold 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 833,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,101,095.56. This represents a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcculloch acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,708,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,602.30. This represents a 1.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

