Q3 EPS Forecast for American Financial Group Cut by Analyst

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $134.6320 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $150.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day moving average is $125.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,790,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,602,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $1,343,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,883,106.30. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

