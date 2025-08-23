Q3 EPS Forecast for China BAK Battery Decreased by Analyst

Get China BAK Battery alerts:

China BAK Battery, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of China BAK Battery in a report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for China BAK Battery’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for China BAK Battery’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded China BAK Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

China BAK Battery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAT opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. China BAK Battery has a twelve month low of $0.5670 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 million. China BAK Battery had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 6.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China BAK Battery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China BAK Battery in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of China BAK Battery in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China BAK Battery by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 355,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China BAK Battery by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 687,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China BAK Battery Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

