Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qfin in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Qfin Stock Up 2.5%

QFIN opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. Qfin has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Qfin had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Analysts forecast that Qfin will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Qfin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qfin by 10,812.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,042,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,590 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in Qfin by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,612,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,312 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Qfin by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,032,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,624 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qfin in the 1st quarter worth about $52,814,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,265,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qfin Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

