Raymond James Financial Comments on Open Text Q1 Earnings

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Open Text in a report released on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li expects that the software maker will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Open Text’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Open Text’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OTEX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.
Open Text Trading Up 2.3%
Shares of OTEX opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Open Text has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.12.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Open Text had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Trading of Open Text
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 58.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 27.4% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 39.5% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
Open Text Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
