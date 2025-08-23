Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 159,280 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $41,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,402 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,115 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 20,942,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,209,000 after acquiring an additional 169,250 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,775,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,085 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.15. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

