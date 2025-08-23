Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 43,024 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $43,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 104.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 115.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

ATI opened at $73.6820 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $96.20.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $598,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,544.37. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $3,733,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 306,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,886,127.08. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,610,399 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of ATI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 price objective on shares of ATI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

