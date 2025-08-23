Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 6,110 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $38,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $178,433,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,543,000 after buying an additional 672,323 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8,302.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,783,000 after purchasing an additional 619,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,001,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,785,000 after purchasing an additional 588,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,302,000 after purchasing an additional 568,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $60.8050 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.