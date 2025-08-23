Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 8,166 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $37,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.1%

EME stock opened at $610.3420 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.27. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.89 and a twelve month high of $667.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.91.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

