Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 83,987 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $39,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,708,000 after buying an additional 247,257 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 171,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

