Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,552 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.37% of Manhattan Associates worth $38,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $216.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.80 and a 200 day moving average of $187.72. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total value of $506,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,257.80. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,757.71. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

