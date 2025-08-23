Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 10,179 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $40,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.67.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $450.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

