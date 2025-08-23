Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 72,265 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278,112 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of Southwest Airlines worth $42,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,872 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 45,097 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.06.

In other news, Director Sarah Feinberg purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,012.29. This trade represents a 11.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,029.32. This represents a 16.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $32.7350 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the airline to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

