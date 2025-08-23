Raymond James Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,188 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Global Payments worth $43,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Global Payments by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 179,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 92,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,451,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

NYSE:GPN opened at $89.9510 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average is $86.09. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

In other Global Payments news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

