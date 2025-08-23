Raymond James Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,285,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,866 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $44,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 27,163 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HLN shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $9.8050 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

