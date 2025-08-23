Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $37.98 Million Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF $EQL

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $37,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 201.1% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of EQL stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.95.

About ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.