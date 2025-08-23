Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $38.03 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.61% of IDACORP worth $38,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $128.0170 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.81 and a 52-week high of $128.40.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The business had revenue of $531.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.56%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

