Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $38.22 Million Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of Gen Digital worth $38,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gen Digital Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of GEN opened at $31.58 on Friday. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gen Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Featured Stories

