Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $38.54 Million Holdings in NatWest Group plc $NWG

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NatWest Group worth $38,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Zacks Research cut NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at $15.3550 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.40.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 390.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

