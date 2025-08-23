Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $39.12 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp $KEY

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,321 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of KeyCorp worth $39,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,302,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,623,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,421 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,240,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,201,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,084,000 after acquiring an additional 319,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.9930 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -271.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,171.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $305,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,795.07. This represents a 18.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $2,115,130.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,230. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

