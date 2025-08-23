Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $39.34 Million Holdings in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $39,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $155.6950 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.97 and its 200-day moving average is $145.04. Owens Corning Inc has a one year low of $123.40 and a one year high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 71.69%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.