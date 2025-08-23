Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $39.58 Million Position in argenex SE $ARGX

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in argenex were worth $39,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in argenex in the fourth quarter worth $5,839,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in argenex by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in argenex in the first quarter worth $332,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in argenex by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of argenex by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenex Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of argenex stock opened at $660.00 on Friday. argenex SE has a 12 month low of $510.05 and a 12 month high of $696.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $866.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.82 million. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%. Analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on argenex from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of argenex in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on argenex from $741.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $746.81.

About argenex

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

