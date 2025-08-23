Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $39.76 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January $GJAN

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 335.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,055,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,854 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $39,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GJAN. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 1,801.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $28,406,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $1,620,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of GJAN opened at $41.0010 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $394.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.