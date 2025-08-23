Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $40.60 Million Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $40,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.69.

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $185.6470 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $194.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.75.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver acquired 1,579,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at $658,376,411.44. The trade was a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

