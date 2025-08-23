Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $40 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 767,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,127 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $39,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH stock opened at $53.6110 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $367,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,593.02. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $2,106,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 703,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,295,688.45. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,152. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

