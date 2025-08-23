Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $43.13 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $43,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A stock opened at $121.4920 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $117.47.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.540-5.610 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

