Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $43.49 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $43,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 210.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.74 and a 200-day moving average of $211.25. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.99 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.70.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

